A Border advocate is pleased by Victorian plans to help survivors of institutional care but sorry so many who suffered have not lived to see it.
Rhonda Janetzki, of Wodonga, wants the redress scheme, announced on Wednesday, to be implemented immediately to benefit older and unwell recipients.
"So they can have a better quality of life, so they can afford to buy the good food, so they can afford to pay the electricity bills so they're not cold or they're not hot," she said on Thursday.
"So many people that have attended protests, that have advocated for themselves and for other people have died not being able to have the apology or redress for the abuse that they received while in these orphanages, missions, foster care and out of care homes."
The announcement included $2.9 million to co-design the scheme and urgent hardship payments of up to $10,000.
It will cover the years between 1928 and 1990, when an estimated 90,000 children were placed in care.
If the Labor government is re-elected, Premier Daniel Andrews will make a formal apology in Parliament to survivors of all forms of abuse in institutional settings
Mr Andrews said the scheme would build on the support available through the national redress scheme set up after the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
"To these brave victim-survivors - we see you," he said.
"We hear you.
"And we apologise for the profound trauma you have carried for too long."
Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell had asked the Premier for a redress scheme in May and repeated this call to Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes in August.
"Today's announcement is welcome, but so late, Premier, and too late for too many," she said on Wednesday.
Mrs Janetzki, the acting president of Care Leavers Australasia Network, said many people in childhood institutions suffered significant health problems owing to the treatment they received.
"There was no medical, no education, most of the food that people received in the orphanage they wouldn't feed to a pig," she said.
The children were put to work, often flogged, and then made to leave once they became adults and the institutions stopped receiving funding for them.
"You were thrown out of these orphanages with nowhere to go, no support, no income, no idea of how to manage money, no idea where you were going to live or what you were going to do," Mrs Janetzki said.
She gave special thanks to fellow CLAN advocates Leonie Sheedy and Joanna Penglase "and to all the CLANees that for years and years and years turned up to silent protests, to advocate for themselves and others".
Mrs Janetzki hoped the new scheme, however belated, could still achieve something.
"It's going to give the people who are still here dignity," she said.
"It's going to give them the knowledge that finally - finally - Australia and Victoria comprehend the torture that these people were put through and just maybe, maybe, it might give them a little bit of quality of life at the end."
