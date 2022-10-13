Son struck his mum when she refused to hand over cash to pay for 'ice' fix

A young East Albury man has been told to consider a brief stint in jail a warning to keep his violence at bay.
Luke Radalj spent several days in custody, bail refused, while awaiting sentence for assaulting his mother.
Fearing she was about to be attacked, the victim put her left arm across her body, Albury Local Court has heard.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But with that Radalj slapped her left hand, trying to knock away her mobile phone and then punched the weatherboards on the side of the house, leaving a dint.
"Remember the nights you have spent in custody," magistrate Sally McLaughlin told the unemployed 21-year-old.
Radalj was handed an aggregate seven-month term in custody, but Ms McLaughlin ordered this be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
Ms McLaughlin told Radalj that his mother was "entitled to feel safe in her own home".
She said he was still a "relatively young man" but there was also a clear link between his offending and his use of methamphetamine, which she described as a "catastrophically harmful substance".
Radalj, appearing via a video link to jail, pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of common assault, destroy or damage property and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
The court was told Radalj did not live permanently at his mother's East Street home but was a "couch-surfer".
Radalj and his mother were both at home on October 5 about 5pm when he asked her for money "so he could buy drugs".
She refused to give him anything, then walked off down the hallway towards the back of the house.
Radalj followed, she tried to defend herself and he lashed out before going out the door.
"The accused has proceeded to walk to the front yard where he has kicked the mailbox, causing it to come out of the ground," police told the court.
Radalj was arrested at a Hague Street, Lavington, unit that evening.
After being searched, he told police: "I'm going to f---ing kill her."
Radalj was also convicted and fined $1600 and ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid community work.
