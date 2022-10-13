Wangaratta was wallowing in the "calm before the storm" on Thursday night as the SES prepared for a the worst flood levels in nearly 30 years.
Volunteer rescue crews, council workers and ADF personnel were working around the clock with sandbagging efforts but the biggest concern was winds picking up and downing trees.
The Painters Island Caravan Park started evacuating yesterday morning with 50 people moved off the site by mid-afternoon and all bookings for the weekend cancelled.
The town icon, Yogi Bear in Apex Park, often used as a gauge to floodwater levels by locals, had not been touched yesterday afternoon.
SES deputy controller Karina Bourke said parks had been closed for the first time since 1993 as water poured into the King and Ovens rivers.
"It's the calm before the storm," Ms Bourke said. "We've been getting calls all day, from fallen trees to requests for sandbags.
"About 10,000 sandbags have gone out over the past few days - not all from here, we work with Benalla, but for this area.
"Apex Park is vulnerable, Merriwa Park's been closed, it's been nearly 30 years since we've seen that go under - it's just wait and see."
Another SES deputy controller Tracy Harper said preparation was the key yesterday as residents nervously watched forecasts.
"We're not really expecting flash flooding today because the rain has been very constant, it's more going to be riverine flooding," Mrs Harper said.
"It's a case a of waiting. Whatever they have in the mountains will come down to us within 24 hours, it will get worse before it gets better because the flooding will continue after the rain stops."
Mrs Harper's colleague Bruce Lengrand said most Wangaratta residents were used to "battening down the hatches".
"A lot of people who live in the areas that do get water inundation are familiar with it and they know how to prepare for it, people with stock in those areas, they prepare as well," Mr Lengrand said.
"The other thing we're finding, with a lot of the estates that are going up, it changes a lot of the natural water course so we don't know what's going to happen until it happens, until people start calling in for help."
Painters Island Caravan Park, with 160 powered sites, 20 cabins and just one permanent resident was the first caravan business in town to evacuate.
Manager Jaclyn Graham said she and her husband, Peter, evacuated 50 sites on Thursday and had cancelled about 30 bookings.
"There's not a single person in the whole park," Mrs Graham said. "We should be full - with the jazz festival coming up and the Melbourne Cup coming up.
"We've cancelled everyone's bookings for the weekend - we can direct them to other parks in the area that aren't going to be flooded.
"The phones don't stop - we've still got a lot of people who are booked in and want to know what's going on.
"We were close to being fully booked this weekend but a lot of people would have been closely watching the weather. It's just a waiting game really."
The Grahams have managed the park since June last year and said this was to be their sixth evacuation.
"We weren't here for the 1993 flood which reached 12.98m and we're not expecting that much tonight because it's still got to come down the King River," Mrs Graham said.
