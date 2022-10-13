The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wangaratta SES and council workers work around clock heeding severe flood warning

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 13 2022 - 9:31am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES deputy controllers Tracy Harper and Karina Bourke said it was as "just a waiting game". Picture by Ash Smith

Wangaratta was wallowing in the "calm before the storm" on Thursday night as the SES prepared for a the worst flood levels in nearly 30 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.