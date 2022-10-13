UPDATE 10am: Albury and Border Rescue Squad has been called out for cars stuck in floodwaters on Friday morning.
"We can't be any clearer, do not drive in flood water!" the squad posted on Facebook.
Further details are still being sought.
Albury Council has closed the Riverina Highway at the corner of Padman Drive and Pemberton Street, West Albury.
Transport for NSW contacted the council to do this due to flooding at Bungowannah.
"Local traffic exceptions are in place," the council said.
"Due to flooding, traffic control is also in place on the Riverina Highway between Table Top Road and Kerr's Road, Thurgoona.
"Please only travel if necessary, and take care when on the roads."
Victoria's Department of Transport said the Melbourne-bound lanes of the Hume Freeway re-opened at 8.30am between Benalla and Avenal.
Many major roads remain closed:
The Kiewa Valley Highway, Bandiana
The Great Alpine Road east of Wangaratta
The Midland Highway is closed between Benalla and Shepparton
The Pyrenees Highway closed in several locations
The Wimmera Highway closed between Wilsons Hill and Newbridge
The Melba Highway south of Yea
The Hamilton Highway, Hexham
For safety reasons, V/Line services, including trains, scheduled and replacement coaches are suspended on the Albury, Seymour, Shepparton, Bendigo, Swan Hill and Echuca lines.
"Victorians are encouraged to again avoid travel today," the department said.
"Flood waters are still rising in many parts of the state and roads have been damaged by flood waters."
UPDATE 8.33am:
NSW State Emergency Service has issued a watch and act alert, warning people not to enter floodwater on sections of Riverina Highway along the Murray River.
The SES says there may be flash flooding impacting local roads and road closures.
"You should monitor the situation as it is constantly changing," the SES said.
"Avoid floodwater for your safety."
UPDATE, 8am: Rain continues to fall across the Border and North East, with Albury recording 36.8 millimetres since 9am Thursday.
Over the same period, 52.6mm fell at Falls Creek while Wangaratta received 39.4mm and Rutherglen 40.2mm.
EARLIER: Emergency warnings, road closures and public transport changes are still in place across areas of the Border and North East on Friday morning.
Victorian State Emergency Service issued an evacuation order for Benalla at 3.32am, saying floodwaters are rapidly rising with levels expected to reach 4.5 metres.
A relief centre has been opened at Benalla Performing Arts Centre, Samaria Road, Benalla.
A further warning at 6.09am for low lying areas between Benalla and Baddiginnie noted it was now too late to leave.
"The flood is impacting now, which means there is no longer enough time to safely leave your property," the SES said.
"If you have not evacuated, you should shelter in the highest location possible."
RELATED:
The NSW Transport Management Centre reported at 5.45am Riverina Highway had closed in both directions between Bungowannah and Howlong (west of Albury), due to flooding.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area or consider an alternative route," the centre said.
On Thursday evening all V/Line services on the Albury, Shepparton, Seymour, Echuca and Swan Hill lines were terminated immediately due to flood-related impacts.
The Department of Transport said this included all train, scheduled and replacement coach services.
"The Department of Transport, together with V/Line is working with passengers to provide emergency accommodation if necessary," the department said.
On Friday morning the department announced V/Line services between Southern Cross and Seymour, Shepparton and Albury were immediately suspended until further notice.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.