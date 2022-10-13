The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jesse Anderson-Clarke wins Wodonga Saints best and fairest

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 13 2022 - 9:30pm, first published 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Saints' Jesse Anderson-Clarke with son Tatum. Picture by James Wiltshire

Jesse Anderson-Clarke has revealed how a mid-year chat with coach Zac Pleming changed the course of his season at Wodonga Saints.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.