Jesse Anderson-Clarke has revealed how a mid-year chat with coach Zac Pleming changed the course of his season at Wodonga Saints.
Anderson-Clarke took out the club's best and fairest, polling 44 votes to finish seven clear of runner-up Aydan Nowak.
But his passion for the game was being tested earlier in the season, so a heart-to-heart was needed.
"I did struggle throughout the year," the 24-year-old admitted.
"We didn't win too many games and that had an effect on my footy for a while.
"I lost a bit of interest but I spoke to 'Porky' about changing position.
"I was playing forward and going into the midfield to give one of them a break and I walked up to 'Porky' and said 'we've got no pace in the back line, would you mind putting me down there?'
"He did that and I started getting a bit more of the ball and enjoying my footy again."
There was a sense of relief for Anderson-Clarke on presentation night.
"I lost last year by one vote," he explained.
"I knew a few of the boys had played pretty well and I'd missed a few games so I was a bit worried about that.
"But when they ran up the votes after round 12, I was two behind two of the boys so I thought 'here we go.'
"I did a lot better than I thought I did throughout the year so it was a surprise.
"I'm very proud to finally get the award."
Anderson-Clarke, the former Wodonga Raiders junior, spent time at Mitta and had a spell in Darwin with Southern Districts before settling down with the Saints.
"Everyone asks me why I've stayed but it's a good club, family-orientated and they're always asking if anyone needs help," he said.
"There's good mateship and it's hard to leave when you've got a good group of boys like that who stick together and go through the hard times.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"There's a lot of youth there.
"We had 15 players under 23 this year so if we can get a bit more experience around us, we can definitely win some more games and move up the ladder."
Anderson-Clarke and his partner Gemma welcomed baby Tatum into their lives earlier this year.
"At the start of the year, I thought 'do I play footy or not?'" he said.
"It was hard on Gemma with me playing every Saturday and going to training on Tuesday and Thursday, leaving her to do all the stuff with him.
"It was tough but Gemma said 'it's your passion, you go do it.'
"I love being a Dad.
"Tatum keeps me on my toes but he's a very happy baby.
"He's been good sleeping through the nights which is very handy!
"I've still got the passion for footy so we'll see what next year brings."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.