The Australian Farmer of the Year says there needs to be increased transparency around information to help farmers incorporate forestry into their operations.
New England based Michael Taylor runs a mixed agricultural enterprise, primarily farming Merino sheep and wool, but he's been able to capitalise off trees planted by earlier generations of his family and himself, incorporating the forestry into his agricultural operations.
Mr Taylor said the trees benefits were two-fold: the timber logs could be sold for a hefty profit, but before harvest the trees provided shelter and shade for sheep and a wind block for pastures.
But he said it was challenging for farmers to learn about how they could incorporate forestry into their business.
"There's a lack of publicly funded consultancies, lack of public information on how to go about things, how to plan things, and how to integrate it," he said.
"So there's still a big divide between forestry and other agricultural activities on farms."
Mr Taylor said this uncertainty made it difficult for farmers to introduce forestry into their practice.
"With livestock it's all transparent, everyone knows what it's going to cost, so you can budget for it, but you just can't do that with forestry easily," he said.
"For grain or for wool it's a lot more transparent, you know what you're up against, you know what you're going to have to do and how to manage it to make it worthwhile."
Mr Taylor said on farms there was often a view that there was a forestry plot and a grazing plot, but they were separate.
"A lot of our most successful plantings are fully integrated, the stock are grazing in among the trees all the time," he said.
"The only place a lot of farmers can go is to nurseries or to maybe contractors, but even those are few and far between for information."
He said more funding was needed for information about introducing forestry on farms and forestry supply chains.
Mr Taylor will be speak as part of a panel on growing timber on Australian farms at the upcoming Forestry Australia Symposium.
The symposium is themed Leading, adapting and re-imaging the future of forestry and will be held in Albury on October 20 to 22.
Focus areas include increasing collaboration with traditional owners to manage forests, agroforestry and sequestering carbon, managing Australia's catastrophic fire problems and climate change adaptation.
For more information or to register go to the Forestry Australia 2022 Symposium webpage.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
