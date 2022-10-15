The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Michael Taylor calls for more information on forestry in ag

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
October 15 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Farmer of the Year Michael Taylor says it's hard for farmers to learn how to integrate forestry into their farms. Picture by Michael Taylor.

The Australian Farmer of the Year says there needs to be increased transparency around information to help farmers incorporate forestry into their operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.