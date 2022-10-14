The Border Mail
New, single-site hospital for the Border: Your questions answered by the Border Medical Association

October 14 2022 - 4:30pm
Why do we need a new, single-site hospital: Your questions answered

Why do we need a new hospital on a single site?

Albury Wodonga Health (AWH) is at straining point. It is the largest regional health service - by numbers of patients presenting - between Melbourne and Sydney and the largest regional health service (apart from Geelong) in Victoria, but is now suffering from years of neglect from the Victorian and NSW governments.

Local News

