Why do we need a new, single-site hospital: Your questions answered

The reality is that this would require multiple stages to a complete rebuild with impacts on clinical services that couldn't be safely and efficiently delivered on what would be a building site for two to three years. The existing Albury Hospital footprint is not able to be built upwards without demolition; it was structurally built to only ever be one storey. There are also limitations on ensuring a new hospital is future proofed and also provides space for an education hub and a private hospital.