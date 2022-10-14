Why do we need a new, single-site hospital: Your questions answered

Albury Wodonga Health (AWH) is at straining point. It is the largest regional health service - by numbers of patients presenting - between Melbourne and Sydney and the largest regional health service (apart from Geelong) in Victoria, but is now suffering from years of neglect from the Victorian and NSW governments.
AWH continues to treat patients in two undersized hospitals in Albury and Wodonga. Running two hospitals is a significant risk to patient safety.
Every day AWH has to transfer sick patients between Albury and Wodonga sites, with doctors rushing between campuses to get to those in need. This risk is made worse by the fact that there is simply no more room in the two sites.
The reality is our health infrastructure is woefully out of date and is now sorely inadequate to deliver safe care locally. In essence we need a completely new hospital. We need this not only to have the acute and subacute services on one site, but in order to develop new specialist services that help keep people closer to home rather than travel to major cities or other regional areas.
Albury Wodonga Health is a huge economic contributor to the local economy - the largest employer. Our whole regional economy would further benefit and grow by having a first class single site teaching hospital for our region.
No. The rationale for integration (achieved in 2009 after planning and consultation since 1992.)
Previously Albury Base Hospital and Wodonga Regional Health were two small hospitals competing for funds and resources (eg visiting specialists, casual nurses etc), duplicating many services and continually missing out on service enhancement to regional centres including Shepparton and Wagga.
Clinical services have expanded and been enhanced through the integrated model. Without integration, the community wouldn't have the benefit of: Cancer Centre, Enhanced Dialysis unit, New community rehab unit, Integrated mental health services, Level 5 obstetrics and maternity services (babies remain here at 31 weeks' gestation), Cardiology services and head and neck plastic surgery.
Albury and Wodonga are TWO cities but also ONE regional community of close to 300,000 people.
We don't believe it matters which model of governance or financial operation is chosen. There are a number of ways to achieve this. We just need a new hospital on a single site. NOTE: Patient flows and clinical risk management are directed to Melbourne - hence the Victorian governance model for integration was chosen in 2009.
The reality is that this would require multiple stages to a complete rebuild with impacts on clinical services that couldn't be safely and efficiently delivered on what would be a building site for two to three years. The existing Albury Hospital footprint is not able to be built upwards without demolition; it was structurally built to only ever be one storey. There are also limitations on ensuring a new hospital is future proofed and also provides space for an education hub and a private hospital.
There are several potential sites. Irrespective of which side of the river a major hospital is located, it would provide safer care for the whole community. We deserve a hospital that can provide services to keep people closer to home and not have to travel 400km. What is five minutes' travel time across the river compared with four hours to transfer to Melbourne?
What will happen to the Cancer Centre? The Cancer Centre is a wonderful example of a truly regional service for a population of some 300,000. A new hospital would be designed to allow new cancer services and growth to meet the needs of our growing population. Cancer services will only improve further by enhancing existing services and delivering new specialties to the region, with all services on one site.
What will happen to the NSW clinical school? The UNSW Clinical School and hospital training facilities are vital to maintain the growth in medical and allied health workforce required to support the increasing care requirements of our community.
A new single site hospital will further enhance the provision of training opportunities. It will aid us in retaining these specialised professionals within the local area and increasing the scope of care able to be provided within our local community health service reducing the need for patients to travel to larger centres. Partnerships with our local universities will continue to progress regardless of where the single site is, and will be enhanced by the building of a purpose-built teaching facility at the hospital.
What will happen to the Mother and Baby Unit and Ronald McDonald House? These terrific partnerships with external providers will continue and they will be involved in the planning for the new hospital.
What will happen to Hilltop accommodation? This great support service will continue with seamless access for families and carers to the new hospital.
Will a new larger facility be able to be staffed (nursing, medical, allied health)? There is an excellent source of nursing, allied health and medical trainees attracted to the area. However, with existing facilities not being fit for purpose, we lose trainees late in their training due to our not being able to support their pursuit of both general and specialised skill sets. A new teaching hospital will- allow us to support this training and retain these vital skill sets in our local area to enhance the care we can provide for our local community.
