The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Morphology interaction in Wodonga a highlight of CoCreate

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated October 14 2022 - 8:16am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rainbow of interactive neon wire sculptures will be staged at The Cube Wodonga. The morphology sculptures change with each interaction, and each glow wire can be twisted, bent and shaped into images. Picture supplied

Neon sculptures that somehow manage to change before your eyes are set to entrance festival-lovers in Wodonga Saturday

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.