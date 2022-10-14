Neon sculptures that somehow manage to change before your eyes are set to entrance festival-lovers in Wodonga Saturday
The hanging creations are part of an interactive exhibition rolled-out as part of the CoCreate program that, for spring, promises to give everyone a colourful take on art and culture.
The purpose of the "morphology interaction" with what are described as "indirect objects" is for children to use their imagination while intertwining and moulding the wires into different shapes.
Wodonga Council events organiser Paige Dalley said the purpose of CoCreate - a free for all ages event - was to offer something for everyone and a way "to create an art and culture exchange".
"It's about bringing an inventive and electric program to the region," she said.
"People can expect plenty of colour, sound, music, stories and entertainment that has something for everyone.
"It's a family friendly experience that is free for the community to access at The Cube from 10am to 2pm or during the CoCreate event from 4pm to 8pm."
The tactile, interactive public art activation was designed for everyone in the Border community, being accessible for people of all abilities. As well as The Cube, CoCreate will be run at Hyphen Wodonga Library Gallery.
It is the council's first major event, post-COVID-19, since March last year.
Performers who will keep festival-goers entertained include The Nickels Duo Comedy Circus Show, four pop-up performances from the Murray Conservatorium, and What I wish I'd told you by Claire Bridge and deaf artist Chelle Destefano.
For more details on the free event, check out the Wodonga council's website: wodonga.vic.gov.au.
