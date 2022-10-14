The Border Mail
Magistrate puts North Albury woman corrections order and hands her hefty fines

By Albury Court
October 14 2022 - 4:30pm
Mistee Teresa Royal

A drug-affected woman who spat at and assaulted arresting police in a North Albury street has avoided jail but must pay hefty fines.

