A drug-affected woman who spat at and assaulted arresting police in a North Albury street has avoided jail but must pay hefty fines.
Mistee Teresa Royal has to fork out $1200 for driving with an illicit drug in her blood, $900 on a resist police charge and $1300 for being an owner not disclosing the identity of a driver.
The identity charge related to a previous community corrections order, which was revoked this week by Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
However, Ms McLaughlin imposed a new 14-month corrections order on Royal, 35, for the illicit drug charge and a nine-month order on each of two charges of assaulting police.
She lost her licence for 14 months.
The court had heard that Royal's behaviour became so erratic in Captain Cook Drive, North Albury, on August 31 that police had to call in back-up.
After finally agreeing to take an oral fluid test to detect illicit drugs she "threw the test back in the face of police and continued to rant and yell. It took multiple police officers to restrain the accused and other people on scene who were hindering the arrest of the accused."
Royal had immediately become agitated when police approached her car, then argued with them on explaining her driver's licence was back at her Resolution Street, North Albury, home.
She got out of her car and walked away, so police took hold of her arm and tried to get her to do the test.
Soon afterwards, she shoved two officers to the chest.
The test later revealed the presence of cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamine.
"The accused was slurring her words, not making sense, her pupils were dilated, she could not follow simple directions and she was clenching her jaw and spitting from the mouth."
