OUR SAY: This is the time, minister, to show up if you care about Border health

It would seem to require something extraordinary for the Victorian government to take an active, transparent interest in the Border's public health needs.
These past few months, as voices have become louder on the urgent need for government to stump-up the cash for a new, billion dollar Albury-Wodonga hospital, Spring Street has only offered silence.
This would suggest it unlikely that Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas will attend next month's second Border rally pushing for a new hospital.
But attend she must, for this is an extraordinary situation.
Premier Daniel Andrews has barely blinked at the gaping inequality, the favouring of one community over another, in announcing substantial sums for major hospital works elsewhere.
Everyone deserves decent access to public health, he trumpets, yet nothing comes from his lips that can even be misheard as Albury-Wodonga.
This health service, the second busiest in regional Victoria, is his health service.
It's the Victorian Labor government's health service. But does he even seem to care?
Even if the minders claim that yes, behind the scenes work is being done on a Border hospital plan, why is it so hard to at least come out publicly and say so?
Every single resident of Victoria's North East - and within the context of the cross-border health service, the same number in the wider Albury region - must be treated exactly as he would somebody in Cranbourne, Wonthaggi, Bendigo or Geelong.
As part of the initial promotion of the rally, the Border Medical Association has pleaded for Ms Thomas to show her face.
Again, this is our health service and this is her health service. There is no excuse that could suffice for her failing to turn up.
No doubt she, like her parliamentary Labor Party colleagues, is well aware of the feeling about this issue in an area whose vote effectively counts for nothing.
But that's dodging and weaving of the most cynical kind.
As former Albury Wodonga Health board chair Nicki Melville says, there is "a growing righteous sense of frustration and outrage that our needs and our cares are being ignored".
Make the effort, minister. It is your absolute obligation to do so.
