Mick Dyordyevic is living every punter's dream.
The dream of not only being a slot-holder in Saturday's The Kosciuszko, (1200m) but also being a part-owner in a horse set to target the $2-million feature.
Dyordyevic was one of 14 lucky winners who was fortunate enough to draw a horse in The Kosciuszko from tens of thousands of entries statewide in the equivalent to the equine lottery.
"To draw a horse, it's like winning the lotto," Dyordyevic said.
"In previous years I've purchased a lot of tickets in syndicates with mates and all sorts of things but had no luck.
"This year I decided to have a bit of a crack by myself.
"I spent $500 when tickets first went on sale and then bought $50 worth on a few other occasions and I would have spent $700 all-up."
Dyordyevic said his heart skipped a beat when the sweepstakes draw was conducted on September 9 and that one winner was from North Albury.
"I had a quick scan of the winners announced by Racing NSW and the very last ticket drawn out was from a North Albury customer," he said.
"I thought to myself 'I'm a chance here.'
"So I checked the number and when I realised it was one of mine, it was an unbelievable feeling.
"But I guess it's still not real until the phone rings and eventually it did."
The lucky punter revealed he was the victim of a cruel prank by his wife, Verity, while waiting to be officially notified by Racing NSW that he was one of the 14 winners.
"I told my wife Verity I was expecting a call from Racing NSW," he said.
"So she decided to have a bit of fun at my expense with another colleague in our office.
"She put her phone on private number and they prank called me.
"So I thought I was talking to somebody from Racing NSW and I looked up and saw her and another guy we work with roaring laughing and I soon twigged what was going on."
Being a part-owner of the Mitch Beer-trained Mnementh, Dyordyevic didn't have to put too much thought into which horse he would select to fill his slot.
The ARC committeeman is part of the syndicate which owns Mnementh with several other present and former committee members including president Mark Cronin, Steve Stewart, Rod Mullavey, Dick Sloane, Glenn Chapman and Ann McHardy.
"I knew Mitch was setting Mnementh for the race in the hope he would gain a slot," he said.
"I have got a good relationship with Mitch and knew how much work he had put into the horse to get it ready for the Kosciuszko.
"To be able to experience this race with other committee members, another punters club which is also in the horse and a heap of mates - it just made sense.
"Sure, I could have talked to other trainers about their horses but I was happy to make a deal with Mitch and the other owners that everybody thought was right."
Dyordyevic is a keen racing enthusiast who has previously had shares in dozens of horses spanning over two decades.
But he said he had never previously experienced such a buzz from racing like the Kosciuszko.
The Kosciuszko is unique in that it gives country trained horses an opportunity to race for huge prizemoney against other country trained gallopers exclusively.
Although Dyordyevic didn't reveal what deal he struck with the Beer stable to race Mnementh in his slot, he is looking at a gobsmacking payday of more than $500,000 if successful.
"I part owned a lot of horses previously but never going into a race to win this sort of money," he said.
Mnementh struck career best form last preparation after winning the City Handicap over the Albury Gold Cup carnival and a city success at Rosehill.
The six-year-old gelding also finished runner-up in the Wagga Town Plate behind Front Page.
Dyordyevic will be trackside at Randwick on Saturday with his wife and son.
"We are just planning to head to Sydney and make a weekend of it," he said.
"I think there is more than 25 of the other owners who are in the horse and in syndicates going as well.
"I'm just excited to see what the horse can do and I haven't been nervous really."
