The Border Mail

Tyler Schiller hoping Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page can provide ultimate birthday present in 'Kosi'

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:16am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Tyler Schiller is hoping to celebrate his 24th birthday with victory in The Kosciuszko aboard the Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page.

The Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page is set to vie for favouritism in The Kosciuszko at Randwick today after the shock scratching of It's Me.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.