The Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page is set to vie for favouritism in The Kosciuszko at Randwick today after the shock scratching of It's Me.
Trainer Brett Cavanough was forced to scratch It's Me on Friday who was one of the leading contenders for the $2-million feature.
It's Me had been under an injury cloud all week and was found to be lame in the near fore leg after an inspection by the Racing NSW veterinarian.
After reshuffling the betting market the Murwillumbah based and David McColm-trained galloper Far Too Easy was favourite at $4.20.
Front Page was on the next line of betting and is a $5-chance.
The Corowa sprinter will be partnered by Tyler Schiller who will be striving for the biggest win of his career.
Schiller won the Albury Gold Cup earlier this year aboard the Mark Newnham-trained Harmony Rose who has since been forced into retirement.
Last season's champion Sydney apprentice will also be celebrating his 24th birthday.
Schiller has one previous ride on Front Page when he demolished his rivals in the Wagga Town Plate (1200m) in May.
Front Page has drawn favourably in gate four and will carry 59kg.
"It always helps when you understand the horse a bit,'' Schiller said.
"He gave me a great ride at Wagga even though I knew nothing about him.
"Hopefully knowing something about him now we can improve on a couple of things and make him almost unbeatable."
Schiller said he felt fortunate to have the prized ride on Front Page and had a good association with Duryea when he was learning his trade in the Southern Districts.
"Geoff's always had a small team but I've had a few rides for him in the past," he said.
"He's always at the races at Corowa and he's a good bloke.
"It's pretty good to be able to ride for a trainer down that way that I had a connection with when I was riding down there and to have the favourite in a Kosi is special."
The Kosciuszko is set to jump at 2.50pm.
