Border students can now secure early entry to higher education studies under a program developed by La Trobe University.
Aspire aims to reward secondary students performing well in Year 11, who are backed by a school recommendation, by giving them an early, conditional offer into select courses.
The program would also "alleviate stress" by giving students more certainty during their final year of high school.
La Trobe Albury-Wodonga campus head Guinever Threlkeld said the student's Year 11 results were taken into account, as well as the school recommendation.
"We don't want students to take year 12 any less seriously, but we want them to enjoy their study and thrive rather than feel so much pressure," Dr Threlkeld said.
"But the program will make a great deal of difference.
"And it's really important; we choose students who we are confident will succeed and we will support them to succeed."
"It's just fantastic, and it's really equipping students to start their careers," she said.
A range of courses will be offered, including social work, psychology, nursing, biomedical science, animal and veterinary science and education.
Online courses will also be offered, such as business accounting and the arts.
Second-year psychology student Chloe Vinnicombe applied through Aspire when she was in Year 12, and said being part of the program made a big difference to her final year of school.
She was able to secure entry into university based on her community attributes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Now I'm in my second year and I'm loving it and learning a lot," she said.
"I found it took a lot of pressure to get marks that can seem unachievable; it helped relieve the pressure, and I had the motivation to do well in Year 12.
"In my experience, it allowed me to look past stress to focus on my studies because I wasn't worried about university as much.
"I think the earlier anyone can get into university, the better, in my opinion."
Dr Threlkeld said the Aspire program was making a real difference to regional communities.
"It can be daunting to take the step from school to university, but Aspire provides support and resources for students to feel more confident and connected as they make that transition," she said.
"Students in the Aspire program can connect with the university community before they even start their studies."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.