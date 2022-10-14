The Border Mail
Wodonga's La Trobe University has a new program for students

SE
By Sophie Else
October 14 2022 - 11:00pm
La Trobe University's Guinever Threlkeld (pictured left with scholarship students and deputy vice-chancellor Richard Speed) wants year 12 students to enjoy their studies and thrive rather than feel stressed. Picture by Mark Jesser

Border students can now secure early entry to higher education studies under a program developed by La Trobe University.

Sophie Else

