Racing Wodonga has lost its highly popular meeting that coincides with the Caulfield Cup for the third year in a row.
Covid forced the loss of the meeting for the past two years.
Racing Victoria stewards deemed the track unsuitable for racing after a mid-morning track inspection on Friday.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It's frustrating for everyone involved," Wright said.
"We didn't get as much rain as expected on Thursday so things were looking promising.
"But the rain that arrived Friday morning forced the meeting to be abandoned.
"It's crazy, we are a month into spring and are still losing meetings to wet weather.
"You have to feel for the industry participants who haven't had a chance to race now locally for the best part of two months.
"As a club, we are shattered as well because pre-sales were promising, we have got marquees set up and put a lot of work into it.
"All for nothing."
