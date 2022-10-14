The Border Mail
Jake McQueen has departed Wangaratta Rovers to join Nhill as an assistant coach

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:30am
Wangaratta Rovers' midfielder Jake McQueen proved to be one of the recruits of the season and represented the Ovens and Murray against the Goulburn Valley league.

Prized Wangaratta Rovers' recruit Jake McQueen has departed the club after only one-season.

