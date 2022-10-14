Prized Wangaratta Rovers' recruit Jake McQueen has departed the club after only one-season.
In a crushing blow to the Rovers' remaining a finals force, McQueen recently signed with junior club Nhill in the Wimmera Football League.
McQueen has been appointed assistant coach.
"The Nhill and District Sporting Club is thrilled to announce the return of one of our best homegrown talents back to the club in a playing assistant coach role," the club posted on Facebook.
"Jake has achieved a great amount already in his football journey and will bring with him a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help the playing group immensely."
McQueen was one of several high-profile players that followed coach Daryn Cresswell to WJ Findlay Oval alongside Sam Murray, Morris medallist Brodie Filo, Raven Jolliffe, Todd Bryant, and Tom Boyd.
The classy midfielder boasts an impressive CV.
A talented junior, McQueen played in the TAC Cup for North Ballarat Rebels before playing a combined 27 VFL matches for North Ballarat Roosters and Essendon.
McQueen is also a dual premiership player for East Point in the Ballarat Football league.
The 24-year-old had a big impact in his first season in the Ovens and Murray and represented the league against the Goulburn Valley earlier this year.
He suffered a knee injury late in the season and missed the final three rounds plus the Hawks' elimination final win over Myrtleford.
McQueen returned to the side for their upset win over Albury in the first semi-final and was amongst the best in the preliminary final loss to Yarrawonga the following week.
Murray who was appointed as Cresswell's replacement will be desperate to keep the list intact after making the preliminary final.
Popular Hawk Sam Carpenter indicated he was most likely to call it quits on his outstanding career after talking to to The Border Mail after the preliminary final loss.
A host of district league clubs are hoping Carpenter can be swayed into playing at the lower standard for a least one year including Hume league club CDHBU.
Jolliffe who recently won the Hawks' best and fairest is yet to re-sign.
The Hawks improved dramatically under Cresswell.
Appointed in 2019, he took the club from the wooden spoon the previous year to one win away from playing in the grand final this season.
