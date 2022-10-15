The Border Mail
'Thousands' await refund for cancelled Borderline Music and Arts Festival

By Caroline Tung
October 15 2022 - 1:00am
Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes was booked to headline the new Borderline Music and Arts Festival on October 8 before the event was called off.

A frustrated customer of the cancelled Borderline Music and Arts Festival still waiting on her refund has taken matters into her own hands, labelling the loss as "pretty devastating".

