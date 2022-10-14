YOUR SAY: If you can't fix freeway potholes yet, at least warn drivers

There can be little doubt the amount of rain we've received in the past few weeks has taken its toll on our region's roads.
I'm prepared to give whoever is responsible for looking after them a certain level of grace, because it is next to impossible to undertake meaningful repairs while Mother Nature isn't giving the ground time to dry out.
I was shocked, and almost sent into orbit, on Thursday morning as I drove over an enormous pothole near the Wodonga exit at 110km/h.
Imagine my dismay on Friday morning when the freeway was operating as normal again. No warning signs. Still dual lanes.
And, once again, as there was on Thursday, a couple of poor blighters having to change their tyres because they had no idea of what was coming.
At least I knew from the previous day's experience to hop in the right-hand lane to avoid the giant crater that was there.
Action needs to be taken, and immediately. I fear what might happen if it continues to be ignored.
After attending Bungambrawatha at HotHouse Theatre, and hearing the stories of First Nations people in the area, of what they called Bungambrawatha and thought that perhaps now is the time to have a discussion on a name change for the area in consultation with First Nations people?
It is a great production and would recommend people attending and hearing about the stories of First Nations people in the area.
I understand that a council in Melbourne, Moreland, has recently changed its name to Merri-bek, recognising First Nations people.
Today, International White Cane Day, Guide Dogs Australia's Look up. Listen Up. Let me be. campaign is urging the community to be more aware of how they might be obstructing people with low vision or blindness, with the aim of making our streets safer and more accessible for all.
This means looking up from phones and turning the volume down or off, with three in four guide dog clients saying distractions from mobiles or headphones are the main cause of obstructions to their path. Bikes and scooters being ridden on pavements are also a concern. White cane use is skilled and concentrated work, and members of this community devote time to learning that skill to maintain their independence and quality of life. In short, simply levelling-up your awareness is the one thing you can do to create a safer environment for everybody.
