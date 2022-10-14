The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: If you can't fix freeway potholes yet, at least warn drivers

By Letters to the Editor
October 14 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Several drivers suffered blown tyres on the Hume Freeway near Wodonga this week when their cars drove over potholes on the road. Picture by Victoria Ellis

Fix it, come holes or high water

There can be little doubt the amount of rain we've received in the past few weeks has taken its toll on our region's roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.