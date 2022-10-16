YOUR SAY: Councillors miss the big picture by not supporting CCTV

Along with Councillor Darren Cameron when I was on council we led the charge for the installation of CCTV in the Albury CBD with federal funding through Sussan Ley.
This proposal was fully supported by the then Albury Police commander Superintendent Beth Stirton and her crime management team and the crime statistics after the implementation of CCTV in the Albury CBD showed a significant reduction below police targets in alcohol-related offences such as assaults, malicious damage, and anti-social behaviour for multiple years.
The original motion did not commit council funds now but possibly into the future. This amended motion has now closed the door on any future proposal for an extension of the network simply because some councillors believe that CCTV doesn't specifically prevent crime which is a travesty. Just too simplistic, councillors!
I once believed that CCTV in itself did not prevent crime, however, I am now convinced that taking one criminal at a time off the street does prevent crime as the offender is not able to commit further crime.
Their identification and subsequent police action is a sound message to the offender, others and the community that crime will not be tolerated. Ask any police officer about CCTV and all would support the future implementation of more cameras in key areas.
Government funding rounds will off-set costs and Albury City is very good at accessing vital funding of this nature to help keep our community safe.
There have been so many examples where those thugs committing assaults on the street have been identified on CCTV and prosecuted. I for one would rather see CCTV in use as opposed to having a family member or friend, or recently a police officer who was severely assaulted and the thug getting away with it because they can't be identified.
Time to look at the big picture, councillors.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Perhaps Albury and Mildura should get innovative and create a gala tourism awards event for the length of the Murray River.
The event/awards could celebrate the amazing artisan talent and fine wines and fine produce and charming places to stay and explore and tourism as well.
This would lift the image and showcase our amazing river regions and what it brings to the nation.
