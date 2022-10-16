The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Councillors miss the big picture by not supporting CCTV

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 16 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 11:00pm
Former Albury councillor Graham Docksey has been dismayed by some current councillors' response to the city's CCTV system. Picture by Mark Jesser

Councillors miss CCTV big picture

Along with Councillor Darren Cameron when I was on council we led the charge for the installation of CCTV in the Albury CBD with federal funding through Sussan Ley.

Local News

