A commercial property on a prominent corner site in East Albury achieved "an astounding result" at an auction on Friday.
Stean Nicholls director and auctioneer Geoff Stean said he was extremely happy with the result, with competition for the property very strong.
"It went beyond what we thought it would bring by about 7 per cent," he said.
The large 692-square-metre block consists of two shopfronts, with a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home attached.
The commercial properties and the house are separated by an adjoining carport.
The home features a main living area, separate dining and kitchen, three bedrooms, laundry and family bathroom with separate toilet. Off-street parking is also available.
Mr Stean said the property had been listed for four weeks, which is within the agency's usual 30-day period of marketing.
The site, described as "the heartbeat of the community", has had a history of successful trading for more than 10 years.
The successful local buyer, who did not wish to be named, said she didn't expect to win the auction.
Bidding between three buyers started at $775,000, then rounded up to $800,000, followed by offers of $810,000, then $850,000 (the reserve price).
A bit of back and forth saw the bidding increase by $5000-increments to $860,000, before the properly eventually sold for $890,000.
Agent Kristian Hopwood said he was very happy with the result.
The block features dual street frontage to Rau Street and Schubach Street.
There are three leases attached - Rita's Cafe, Hair Society and a periodic residential tenancy currently leasing for $260 per week.
The new buyers will hold the property as an investment.
It's a good property mix here, so commercial and residential, which is always really popular.- Agent Jack Stean
Director Jack Stean said the flexibility of three tenancies was "an unbelievable proposition", and they have had "good interest".
"It's a good property mix here, so commercial and residential, which is always really popular," Mr Stean said.
"I think the results last Saturday in three auctions were pretty outstanding."
Properties last Saturday on Albury's Grandview Terrace and Griffith Street, and a townhouse on Hovell Street "also sold very, very well".
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
