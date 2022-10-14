The Border Mail
East Albury site sold at auction for $890,000, 7 per cent above reserve

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
A property in East Albury sold at auction for $890,000. The 692-square-metre block has two shopfronts and a three-bedroom home. Picture by Stean Nicholls Real Estate

A commercial property on a prominent corner site in East Albury achieved "an astounding result" at an auction on Friday.

