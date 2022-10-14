It's not even halfway through the month but the Border has already experienced its wettest October in almost two decades after 50 millimetres of rain fell in less than 48 hours this week.
The monthly rainfall total for Albury-Wodonga doubled from 50mm to 100mm after 11.8mm fell before 9am on Thursday and a further 38.2mm in the next 24 hours.
It's the first time Albury-Wodonga has recorded more than 100mm of rain in October since 2004 (104mm), but there's more than two weeks still to come.
The Bureau of Meteorology adjusted its forecast for Thursday several times, which started at 50mm to 70mm earlier in the week before it was revised to 30-45mm on Wednesday.
As rain wreaked havoc across Victoria on Thursday morning, predictions moved back into the 70mm range, but the Border missed the worst of the event.
Benalla was hardest hit in the North East as 82.4mm fell from 9am Wednesday until the same time on Friday.
The town has had 116.5mm of rain so far in October, smashing the long-term average of 64.7mm
It's just the third time since 2001 Benalla has recorded more than 100mm of rain in October and it's the wettest since 235mm fell in the month in 1993.
Yarrawonga recorded 67.4mm as a result of the downpour, slightly more than Wangaratta with 66.4mm.
Major Victorian centres such as Bendigo (127mm) and Shepparton (76.2mm) experienced heavy deluges.
SES chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said on Friday more than 1000 properties across central Victoria could be inundated.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
