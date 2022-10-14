The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga experiencing wettest October since 2004 after another spring downpour hits region

By Beau Greenway
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:00am
Water rushes under the Smollett Street bridge in Albury on Friday after the Border city received 50 millimetres of rain in less than 48 hours. Picture by Ash Smith

It's not even halfway through the month but the Border has already experienced its wettest October in almost two decades after 50 millimetres of rain fell in less than 48 hours this week.

