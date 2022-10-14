THE Border Medical Association made a public plea yesterday to Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas to attend a second rally to push for a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga.
BMA chair Barb Robertson speaking to reporters at Junction Square yesterday, flanked by former Albury Wodonga Health chairwoman Nicki Melville, said it was important for politicians controlling public money to understand how vital a new hospital was for the region.
Dr Robertson was referring to a comment Ms Thomas made on Thursday hinting "lots of announcements" were to come ahead of the election on November 26, but did not specify if the state government would fund a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga.
She was also voicing concerns that Albury-Wodonga had been ignored by the Victorian government after its multi-million dollar announcements to fund new hospitals in other regional centres and Melbourne.
"We're up there - I'd like to speak to her again," Dr Robertson said. "We are absolutely desperate and I want the community to understand that we want their support, we want them to come to this rally and show that they are right behind us to get what all of the people in this region deserve."
The BMA and lobby group Better Border Health will hold their second rally at Wodonga's Junction Square on November 13, less than a fortnight before the Victorian election.
Dr Robertson said she expected more to attend November's rally.
"We so desperately need a new hospital on a single site," she said. "I know other regions have been promised money for new hospitals and infrastructure but we are right up there and this is a public health issue for the Border region."
Ms Melville, who has rejoined the fight for a new single-site hospital, decried Ms Thomas's funding hints as "nonsense".
"I think she's absolutely ignoring the fact that we're a true cross border health service servicing 250,000 people and we're the biggest regional health service in Victoria outside of Geelong," Ms Melville said.
"So it's an absolute nonsense for her to say that it's all been based on need. Stats show that by the 2030 we'll need twice as many public health beds, twice as many recovery beds, twice as many operating theatres."
Wodonga GP Lachlan McKeeman said Border region faced a "ridiculous situation" where patients were being shuttled between sites or sent to Melbourne or Wagga because services they needed were not available here.
"Patients are often sent sent to Melbourne," Dr McKeeman said. "The interesting thing is we use the hospital not just as doctors but as patients, our family members need the services, so we are really are invested in seeing a good outcome.
"We need a new single site hospital to finally have everything on one site - there are so many examples, but, for example, if you have a baby here in Wodonga, you know that the paediatric doctor might be stuck in Albury."
