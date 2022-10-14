The Border Mail
Thurgoona teenager appealed 20-month maximum jail term imposed in the Local Court

By District Court
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:35am, first published 6:30am
Teenage stalker's appeal cuts term behind bars, allowing release after 5 months

Serial Thurgoona stalker Liam James Singh has had his sentence cut in half, allowing him to be released before Christmas.

