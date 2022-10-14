Jacob Schreiber has capped a fine season by taking home three awards from Albury Hotspurs' end-of-season presentation.
Schreiber claimed Spurs' best and fairest and was also voted players' player, while his tally of nine goals was also enough to walk away with the club's Golden Boot.
"Jacob had a standout season," Hotspurs coach John Irvine said.
"He came along leaps and bounds this year.
"He was showing a lot of form last year but it was like he broke off the shackles.
"He was best on ground nine times and second best on ground seven times after that so he almost dominated every single game.
"His stamina and shooting ability are his real strengths and he's really learnt from some of the players around him this year."
Leo Castles won the coaches award at the end of a season which saw Hotspurs agonisingly miss finals on goal-difference after they finished level on 29 points with Twin City.
