Sophie Hanrahan has left the door open to play another season at Corowa-Rutherglen after missing out on the O and M grand final.
The two-time Toni Wilson medallist is gearing up for her second year with City West Falcons in the Victorian Netball League after taking Division 1 of the competition by storm this season.
But Hanrahan hasn't ruled out pulling on the blue dress again and continuing to split her time between the Roos and Melbourne in 2023.
"I don't think I have to (choose one or the other)," the 24-year-old said.
"I'm very lucky that Corowa and Georgie (Bruce, coach) are so understanding.
"I will always try to find any excuse to play for Corowa so as long as I can still do both, I will definitely be playing both clubs.
"I've had my first year of VNL now and I know what I need to improve on. I'll just have to play it by ear."
Hanrahan, who finished one vote shy of winning a third Toni Wilson medal last month, claimed Corowa-Rutherglen's best and fairest with 91 votes ahead of Grace Senior on 68.
"I feel relieved to have it all done," she admitted.
"Reflecting on my season, my Melbourne netball took priority so there were definitely some Saturdays where I wasn't fully present.
"As the season went on, I started to get a little bit more comfortable, also getting used to playing on both indoor and outdoor surfaces.
"I went into this year with a lot of naivety but I had a lot of support from people, from my workplace and from both clubs, Falcons and Corowa, so that was the easy part.
"The travel didn't bother me, it was more trying to be happy at netball rather than being tired and grumpy.
"It definitely took a toll but when you're pushing yourself at that level, you get so much joy out of it."
