Wangaratta, Federation, Wodonga and AlburyCity councils issue community safety updates, responding to questions on the flood disruptions directly impacting their residents.
Rural City of Wangaratta Council
A community flood meeting will be hosted by the SES in St Patrick's Hall, Wangaratta, at 4pm Friday, 14 October.
The SES will provide details of local flood plans and precautions residents should take during floods, including evacuation instruction and direction.
Rural City of Wangaratta Council said the Ovens River and King River were currently at moderate flood levels. Creeks across the Rural City of Wangaratta including the Fifteen Mile Creek, Three Mile Creek, One Mile Creek and Reedy Creek were also flooding.
Locals were asked to follow the advice of the SES and the Vic Emergency App.
"There is some minor flooding in back yards across Wangaratta and surrounds but no houses have been impacted," a council spokesperson said.
"We understand that there are some communication issues in the King Valley which the authorities are actively working on.
"Council is assisting the Incident Controller and SES with any requests. Please continue to follow the advice of the SES and the Vic Emergency App. Contact SES for direct assistance."
Albury Council
AlburyCity said it was continuing to monitor flooding impacts across the city and provide support to the community, NSW SES and other agencies, including closing flooded roads, removing fallen trees and unblocking drains.
"We encourage the community to report any flood impacts to council and monitor road closures on the Live Traffic NSW website. Residents should follow flood advice from the NSW SES to keep safe, including not driving, swimming or walking through flood water," AlburyCity chief executive Frank Zaknich said.
Due to rain, AlburyCity cancelled its Ride2Work Day Community Breakfast scheduled for Wednesday 19 October earlier today.
Council advised against riding in and around flooded paths and roads.
Federation Council
Federation Council thanked all residents who had reported any water over roads or other matters that council needed to urgently attend to in the past 24 hours.
"We continue to experience flash flooding throughout our LGA that has had various impacts on our road network," Federation Council Mayor Pat Bourke said.
"As such, council has advised our residents to only undertake essential or emergency travel. It is difficult to assess all impacts at this time, but council staff are working around the clock with lead agencies to ensure our community is kept well informed of the flood situation as it develops."
The council encouraged residents to stay up to date on the latest road closures and impacts on other council facilities and services via council's website and Live Traffic NSW.
"Stay safe by never entering floodwater and keep well clear of storm drains, culverts, and waterways during flash flooding," Cr Bourke said.
"If you require emergency assistance, please call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500."
For Federation residents who require sand bags to assist in protecting property, sand bags can be collected from the Corowa Civic Centre.
Sand is also available free of charge in the Corowa Industrial Estate at the end of Santos Street, Corowa.
Wodonga Council
Council said it had closed several parks and paths this morning, including Les Stone Park playground, barbecue and car park. Closures will be reviewed as conditions ease.
Frederic Road and Whytes Road have been closed by floodwaters.
The shared path along the Kiewa Valley Highway was closed at Middle Creek. Other paths in low-lying areas have been closed due to high river levels for several weeks. Council said it was working to reopen flood-affected sites as soon as possible.
Outdoor operations manager Richard Lamb said council staff were supporting the SES at an incident control centre in Wodonga, where teams had been filling sandbags to supply to the SES for distribution.
The council does not provide sandbags direct to community members.
"While the worst of the weather has passed, at least for now, creeks, drains and surface water continue to pose a serious threat to safety and we strongly endorse the SES's message that people should never enter floodwaters in any circumstances," Mr Lamb said
"Please avoid flooded areas and fast-running waterways to minimise the risk of accidents.
"We urge everyone to closely follow the advice of emergency services in all cases and anyone in need of emergency assistance should contact the SES on 132 500."
Responses from additional councils to come.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.