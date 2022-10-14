The Border Mail

The smart anglers are targeting Lake Hume

By Russell Mason
October 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Despite the recent rains, Lake Hume remains popular with many keen Border anglers with reddies being caught at a high rate. Trout and yellas have also been part of many recent scores.

G'day fishos. At least we had a few nice fishable days last week, and there were quite a few fishos that made the most of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.