The smart anglers are targeting Lake Hume

G'day fishos. At least we had a few nice fishable days last week, and there were quite a few fishos that made the most of it.
Dartmouth Dam continues to creep up, and the water coming over those cascades looks and sounds sensational.
Just nature reminding us how much power she has, and she hasn't finished yet. With more rain predicted again this week, you would think those cascades will only get bigger and louder.
Well worth a look if you haven't already. If you are heading up, don't forget to book a table at the pub for a feed - they've been extremely busy - or you can grab a feed at the Dartmouth CFA shed, with proceeds going to numerous local charities.
Dartmouth (101 per cent) - has been fishing well yet again this week, despite the rain making it uncomfortable for those brave souls that may have been out in the elements.
Flat lining or lead lining Tassies is still most fishos' go-to method, and I suppose "if it aint broke, don't fix it" would be the phrase that goes here.
The bulk of the fish being caught have been caught this way for quite a long time now, so why change a winning recipe.
Streams - are fishing well, when you can find a fishable one. Most are still high and dirty.
Most of the very small streams start to drop and clear a lot quicker than larger ones, so I'd be concentrating on those if you get a day or two of clearer weather.
Tumut River is a bit of an exception. It always runs clear, as it comes straight out of Blowering, and has been fishing exceptionally well.
Murray below Hume - is running hard, which is great news for those fishing directly below the wall.
The Lavington Anglers Club had a comp over the weekend. There was a great variety of fish weighed in which included cod, yellas and quite a few trout that all came in from below the wall.
The Murray further down is obviously extremely high, but there's still some good fish getting caught, mainly angling worms around the current edges.
Blowering (99.3 per cent) - also produced some good fish for the Lavington comp, with Jamie Densley and partner Nikki Jans landing a 113 and 86cm cod respectively.
Plenty of other cod being reported too, along with quite a few yellas in the shallows and some reddies. Looks like a terrific season ahead up that way.
Talbingo - is also firing, particularly on the trout front.
There's plenty being trolled flatlining and lead lining with Tassies and so on, and there's plenty of solid fish amongst them too along with a few decent reddies.
It's fishing the best it has for quite a while now.
Euc (54.51 per cent) and Jindy (95.49 per cent) - have both been kicking plenty of goals of late.
Both had a decent dusting of snow again last weekend, but that hasn't slowed the trout down.
Bait fishos and trollers are doing well in both dams.
Hume Dam (93 per cent) - has been fishing well whenever people can get out.
Just about everyone I've spoken to has caught a feed of reddies.
Trout were OK too, with some solid fish well into the 60s getting trolled up along with a few by-catch cod and some ripper yellas.
The yellas have really started firing up, with some crazy numbers coming in using the "slow-rolling grubs" technique in the timber.
Live scope technology has been making all the difference for those that are fortunate enough to have it.
Hume certainly doesn't look like slowing down any time soon.
Don't forget tomorrow's Carpathon being held by the Lavington Anglers Club at Bowna Reserve from 8am- 12.30pm. Plenty of prizes for the kids and adults, as well as a fundraising barbecue and drinks.
The other big one to remember is the big Leigh Martin Marine Lake Hume Challenge, which is being held next weekend, October 22-23.
It should be a belter the way the fish are biting - jump online now and enter.
