Four probationary constables who graduated on Friday in Goulburn will start their new careers in Murray River Police District from Monday.
Class 355 comprised 145 police recruits who have completed eight months of training at the NSW Police Academy.
There are 94 men and 51 women, including 19 born overseas from countries like Syria, Italy, Tunisia and New Zealand.
Acting Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the recruits at the Attestation ceremony represented the future of NSW Police.
"The students have worked hard to get here - both academically and physically - and have proved their capability to take on the tasks involved in the job ahead," he said.
"Each day can be both rewarding and challenging but I look forward to seeing the inspiring things these officers will achieve throughout their careers."
