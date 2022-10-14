In demand Border and North East transport companies have been put to the test this week as impacts from flooding across the region halt deliveries.
Wangaratta's Canny Carrying Company has been operating well below capacity due to a driver shortage and rain has only compounded it.
Office manager Kayla Canny said loads had to be held back on Friday morning due to road access issues, while some drivers started deliveries and were forced to turn around and come back to the depot with full trucks.
"We've already got a driver problem and when we can't send the ones we've got it makes it tough," she said.
"We tried to go out to Whitfield this morning but the road was closed so the driver had to come back in with the truck fully loaded. I'm sure that's going to happen a bit over the next few days."
Wodonga's Ron Finemore Transport, a leading link in Woolworths' freight logistics, was temporarily impacted by Hume Freeway closures around Benalla and Seymour the past two days.
Managing director Mark Parry said of most concern was the general state of roads because of the prolonged wait periods to repair them due to ongoing rain.
"We're telling our drivers to take their time, slow down and call us if they're going to be late so we can let our customers know," Mr Parry said.
"It's going to require care by people for many months because there's still wet weather to come and it's going to take time for the councils and various state authorities to get on top of this."
Lavington-based BF Transport sent drivers to Melbourne via Shepparton and Seymour on Thursday due to the Hume Freeway closure at Benalla, but have had minimal interruptions.
"We've just worked around it," operations manager Nico Mathews said.
"I was at Culcairn this morning heading to Wagga. I've been running up there for 25 years and it's the most water I've seen over the road between here and Wagga."
