Road closures caused by flooding across North East delay already stretched transport companies

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 14 2022 - 5:00pm
Wodonga's Ron Finemore Transport is a key link for Woolworths deliveries, but has faced some delays this week after closures along the Hume Freeway due to flooding.

In demand Border and North East transport companies have been put to the test this week as impacts from flooding across the region halt deliveries.

Local News

