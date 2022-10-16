A university program is seeking to relieve the crisis of teacher shortages in NSW by fast-tracking classroom support workers into fully trained educators.
The Collaborative Teacher's Aide Pathway reduces study time by recognising the prior education and skills of workers such as teacher's aides, student learning support officers and Aboriginal education officers, and can be completed online.
Project lead and Charles Sturt University school of education lecturer Dr Elizabeth Murray said experience and familiarity with the classroom environment was an asset to be recognised.
"They know the complexities of the system," Dr Murray said.
"They come in with some really good ideas and some really good knowledge about the profession, and about children and teaching.
"It reduces their tertiary study by a year, which is really helpful."
Earlier this year, data provided to a NSW Parliamentary inquiry into teacher shortages showed the resignation rate of early career educators in their first five years had surged to 11.9 per cent in the previous year.
Responding to a survey commissioned by the same inquiry, more than half of the 8600 respondents said they had plans to leave teaching in the next five years.
"Early career teachers are being pushed out of the profession or feeling like they don't belong in the profession," Dr Murray said.
"Once they get into the profession, that is almost where the lack of support starts and where the work-life balances stop."
Mid-year data shows 1657 teacher vacancies, with the NSW Teachers Federation quoting 3800 teachers being needed by 2027 for the profession to stay afloat.
