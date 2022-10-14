Celebrating culture while highlighting health is the focus of an inaugural Border event on Saturday, October 15.
Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service will host its first Waluwin Festival at its Glenroy site between 10.30am and 3.30pm.
The family day will include cultural acts and guests such as Uncle Len Connolly, The Quinn Brothers and mental health advocate Joe Williams.
Darren Wighton will perform the welcome and smoking ceremony while other highlights are healthy cooking demonstrations by Kooking with a Koori and traditional dance by Dinawans Connection.
The day also offers opportunities for health checks, cancer screening information, the big bowel, a yarning circle and more.
AWAHS health promotion officers Johnny Murray and Brittany Wright are excited for the festival as it's not something the service has done previously, and provides a good opportunity for community to come together for a positive cause.
"The day is about coming together and showing unity, and to let people know that Aboriginal health is important, and that is something we can all play a supportive role in," Mr Murray says.
With free admission for all guests, Waluwin Festival encourages all members of the Aboriginal and broader community to attend.
