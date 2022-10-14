The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service to host Waluwin Festival, October 15

By Community News
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:30am
The Waluwin Festival starts at 10.30am on Saturday, October 15.

Celebrating culture while highlighting health is the focus of an inaugural Border event on Saturday, October 15.

Local News

