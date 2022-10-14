The Border Mail
Trent Castles returns to Jindera after stint in Riverina league

By Jimmy Miekeljohn
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:30am
Trent Castles in action for Jindera.

Trent Castles has signed with Hume League Club Jindera for next season.

