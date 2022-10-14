Trent Castles has signed with Hume League Club Jindera for next season.
Castles joined Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes for the 2020 season and has been one of the most entertaining and dominant players in the Riverina Football League over the past three years.
After three seasons playing for the Goannas that included 115 goals from 25 games, Castles was looking forward to returning to what is effectively his home club.
"Yeah I'm definitely excited," Castles said.
"I've played 90 odd games out there, so I'll get to play my 100th game there next year which is exciting.
"I've got a lot of friends and family there already and I'm just going back to my home club really.
"My two eldest girls play netball there, so I was going there every Saturday morning and watching them and then driving to Mango or Wagga to play footy.
"It got a bit hard, so I'll head back there."
Castles' return to Jindera is a massive boost for the Bulldogs, with his last season in the red, white and blue in 2018 resulting in 111 goals from 22 games.
After finishing fifth this season, the Bulldogs fought their way through to the preliminary final where they went down to eventual premiers Holbrook by six goals.
With the Bulldogs list looking stable ahead of next year, Castles believes they are shaping up nicely ahead of season 2023.
"I think they have re-signed everybody and they have got a few others that they've signed," he said.
"They made the prelim this year and I think once myself and a few others get in there we will have a fair crack at it which will be good."
Personally it was a bit of a frustrating year for Castles, with him hampered by a few niggling injuries for the first time in his career.
Despite the setbacks he still managed to kick 37 goals from his 10 appearances highlighted by an 11-goal haul against Narrandera in round six and a bag of eight against Turvey Park in round 18.
"It was frustrating, I had a few injuries which was the first time in my career that's happened to me," he said.
"It was disappointing in the end, but I still felt it was a good year.
"Everyone put in as much as they could and that's all we can ask."
Despite a disappointing season, Castles is confident that the Goannas will bounce back strongly next season and be back in the hunt for a drought-breaking premiership.
"I think they will still be strong," he said.
"Rowey (Jeremy Rowe) is a fantastic coach and probably the best coach that I've played under.
"So he will have everything nutted out for next year and I'm sure they will go deep into finals hopefully."
After three seasons at Mangoplah Sportsground, Castles has nothing but fond memories regarding his time at the Goannas and will keep a close eye on how they progress over the next few seasons.
"It's definitely a fantastic club," he said.
"They're very welcoming and I definitely enjoyed my time there that's for sure.
"I love the club at Mango and I enjoyed every moment of it.
"The people, the committee and the players I couldn't speak any more highly of them.
"It's definitely a club that I will try to get to a couple of games to watch next year as well."
