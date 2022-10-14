The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Urgent meeting held as Wangaratta flood waters lap at doorsteps

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 14 2022 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta resident Peter Sedgwick, who lives close to Three Mile Creek, gets his ute ready to fill with sandbags. He says his property is safe but is worried about elderly people who might be inundated. Picture by Ash Smith

WITH floodwaters lapping at the doorsteps of Wangaratta residents near Three Mile Creek, an urgent community meeting was called on Friday night to assist property owners with preparations for last night's expected rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.