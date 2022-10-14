WITH floodwaters lapping at the doorsteps of Wangaratta residents near Three Mile Creek, an urgent community meeting was called on Friday night to assist property owners with preparations for last night's expected rise.
The SES gave advice to anxious residents about precautions they should take during floods including evacuation instructions and direction.
On Thursday morning the Painters Island Caravan Park was evacuated with 50 people told to leave, but with Wangaratta receiving only 20mm of rainfall later that day and overnight, most residents were still "waiting for the worst".
While more than 10,000 sandbags had been being distributed by SES volunteers, council workers and ADF personnel, Wangaratta resident Peter Sedgwick was about to fill his ute with sandbags to help out people who couldn't help themselves.
The former executive chef at Wangaratta Hospital who lives not far from Three Mile Creek is retired and is "quietly confident" his house won't go under.
"I'm happy to focus on people who might need help, there are older people who won't be able to get to the SES to pick up sandbags, let alone lift them, so I might as well lend a hand," Mr Sedgewick said.
"That's what it's all about - it could be them today, tomorrow, it could be us."
Mr Sedgwick, 74, had seen hardship before when he travelled to Papua New Guinea in the 1970s on a medical mission with the ADF.
In 2019 when bushfires hit the region, he also saw a lot of people "doing it hard", and believes flooding as "just the way it is".
"When they had the fires go through the Indigo Valley I went up there for three days - eight weeks later I came home," he said.
"I've been at this house for 40 odd years and every year this flooding happens but I'm more than happy to help out.
"I was here for the flood in 1993 which is the worst I can remember and I did exactly the same thing.
"If we were in the position where we didn't have anything, I'd be hoping there might be someone to give us a hand."
At the Wangaratta community meeting on Friday, the SES said the Ovens and King rivers were at moderate flood levels, with creeks across the city including the Fifteen Mile, Three Mile, One Mile, and Reedy also flooding.
"There is some minor flooding in back yards across Wangaratta and surrounds but no houses have been impacted," a council spokesman said.
