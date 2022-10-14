Holbrook midfielder Brad Carman has claimed the honour to taking out the club's best and fairest award in its premiership season on Friday night.
Brooker supporters were left scratching their heads when Carman failed to attract the umpires attention and only polled one vote in the Azzi medal.
But they weren't surprised when Carman scored a runaway victory in the Brookers' highest individual honour.
Carman polled 68 votes to score a convincing win over spearhead Luke Gestier on 36.
Albury recruit Kolby Heiner-Hennessy who announced he will be returning to the Albury sportsground after one season with the Brookers finished third on 26.
Carman emerged through the club's junior ranks and claimed his first best and fairest at his home club.
Nick Pugh was a popular winner of the reserves best and fairest.
More to come...
