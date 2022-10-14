The Border Mail
Brad Carman has taken out Holbrook's best and fairest on Friday night

By Brent Godde
Updated October 14 2022 - 11:20am, first published 11:00am
Holbrook midfielder Brad Carman has claimed the honour to taking out the club's best and fairest award in its premiership season on Friday night.

