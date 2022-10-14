The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Free

Property owners within Wangaratta's Parfitt Road levee asked to evacuate from flooding as Ovens River peaks

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 15 2022 - 12:31am, first published October 14 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vic Emergency has issued an evacuation notice for Owners of properties within the Parfitt Road levee system in Wangaratta on Saturday. Picture by Vic Emergency

UPDATE - 11.20am

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.