UPDATE - 12.42pm
The flood evacuation warning for Parfitt Road at Wangaratta has been lifted.
Wangaratta Council and DEWLP Geological Engineers have inspected the levee bank and assessed it is unlikely to fail.
Emergency services will continue to monitor the areas of concern on the levee as the flood waters reside.
Residents within the Parfitt Road levee are encouraged to continue to follow their flood plan.
UPDATE - 11.20am
A moderate flood warning has been issued for the Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge.
Moderate flooding has eased at Bandiana on Saturday morning, but minor flooding is currently occurring at Mongans Bridge, Kiewa (main stream) and Bandiana.
The Kiewa River at Kiewa (main stream) is currently at 3.40m and steady, with minor flooding and is expected to remain above the minor flood level (3.30 m) during Saturday and into Sunday.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is currently at 3.10 metres and falling slowly, with minor flooding and is expected to remain above the minor flood level (2.80 m) during Saturday and Sunday.
8.25am
Owners of properties within the Parfitt Road levee system in Wangaratta have been asked to evacuate immediately on Saturday morning.
Major flooding is occurring on the Ovens River which has peaked at 12.8 metres and is expected to remain above the major flood level for a number of days.
Emergency services continue to doorknock properties within the Parfitt Road levee area.
Residents are urged to relocate to a family or friends' house in a safe location away from the area or make their way to the relief centre Go Tafe Cafe, 27 Docker Street, Wangaratta.
The safest evacuation route is by via Parfitt Road and authorities urge resident to remember to take pets, their mobile phone and medications with them.
Those who choose to stay must remain indoors and be aware or changing conditions.
If floodwater comes inside, move to a higher point such as a kitchen bench or second story, follow your emergency plan, if you have one and contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, if safe to do so.
