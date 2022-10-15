The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Free

Property owners within Wangaratta's Parfitt Road levee on Ovens River given all clear after evacuation call

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 15 2022 - 3:08am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water peaked in the Ovens River at Wangaratta on Saturday morning, but residents along the Parfitt Road levee bank can return to the homes after being told to evacuate.

UPDATE - 12.42pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.