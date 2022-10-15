A 1930s East Albury home sold after auction for an undisclosed price in what was otherwise a quiet Saturday on the Border property front.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Schubach Street, which had just two previous owners, was passed in by agent Lachlan Hutchins, of Albury's Stean Nicholls Real Estate, but sold shortly after.
While Mr Hutchins couldn't reveal the price, he said the property sold in the expected range.
"There was a big crowd along, between 50 and 100 were there to have a look," he said.
"Demand is still pretty strong and we've had some big sales of late.
"We sold a shop on Schubach Street on Friday and pretty much every auction we've been doing is either sold or sold not long afterwards.
"I would say it's gone to more of a traditional Albury market with a few passed in and sold afterwards, but the market is still strong. The prices certainly haven't come off that's for sure."
Mr Hutchins had another auction on Saturday for a 1600-metre square block of land in East Albury's Eastern View Estate, which was passed in after a vendor bid of $380,000 wasn't challenged by the crowd.
The price range of the land was $380,000 to $410,000.
"We had some interest straight after from a few buyers, but it's always a bit tricky doing auctions for house blocks like that," he said.
Another four-bedroom home at Thurgoona was also passed in by Stean Nicholls.
Meanwhile, Brian Phegan Real Estate was unable to sell a central Albury townhouse on Sackville Street under the hammer.
Agent Brian Phegan said the property was passed in at $700,000, but he remained confident of a result in the coming days.
Elders Albury Rural and Business passed in a three-bedroom lifestyle property set on 17.4 hectares at Wymah.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
