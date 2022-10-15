The Border Mail
East Albury home built in the 1930s sells after auction in relatively quiet day for Border market

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 15 2022 - 8:22am, first published 8:00am
Estate agent Lachlan Hutchins chats to interested parties after an East Albury land auction on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

A 1930s East Albury home sold after auction for an undisclosed price in what was otherwise a quiet Saturday on the Border property front.

