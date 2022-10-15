Cath Wood will coach the A-grade and B-grade at CDHBU next season.
Wood took out the Power's best and fairest for 2022 after returning to the club from Lavington a year ago.
Having led the merged identity to its only A-grade flag in 2016, she's back in the top job and will also combine her dual coaching role with the mentoring of coaches and players in other grades.
"I'm definitely looking forward to it," Wood said.
"I miss coaching but I was able to coach the under-13s last season, which was a lot of fun and very challenging.
"I had many girls, 13 in total, so getting all of them wrangled for training was always interesting."
CDHBU finished 11th in A-grade and seventh in B-grade this season.
"We definitely need some work so it is going to be a challenging year," Wood said.
"Hopefully we do pick up some players to really build our club and nurture the young players coming through.
"I'm really looking forward to that side of the role."
Wood is also coaching the Riverina Bullets again this summer after leading the representative female cricket side to glory in last season's Plan B Regional Bash back in February.
