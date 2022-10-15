The Border Mail
Cath Wood appointed coach of CHDBU's A-grade and B-grade

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated October 15 2022 - 4:05am, first published 4:00am
CHDBU netball coach Cath Wood.

Cath Wood will coach the A-grade and B-grade at CDHBU next season.

