The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ovens River remains above major flood level at Wangaratta as Parfitt Road residents return after evacuation

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 15 2022 - 7:22am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's unofficial flood marker Yogi Bear was barely above water at Apex Park on Saturday as the Ovens River peaked at 12.8 metres. Thankfully he had a snorkel and life jacket on to keep him safe. Picture by James Wiltshire

Residents in low lying areas of Wangaratta remain on high alert with major flooding along the Ovens River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.