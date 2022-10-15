Residents in low lying areas of Wangaratta remain on high alert with major flooding along the Ovens River.
Property owners along the Parfitt Road levee bank were asked to evacuate just before 2:30am on Saturday after concerns water was going to exceed the block.
Residents were permitted to return home, but emergency services will continue to monitor the areas of concern on the levee as the floodwater resides.
The Ovens River peaked at 12.8 metres after 8am on Saturday and is expected to remain above the major flood level for several days.
Painters Island Caravan Park permanent residents Daniel and Tina King were forced to move to higher ground on two occasions in what was the worst flood event the have experienced since they moved to the region in 2019.
"We had fair warning obviously with all the news and we prepared over the previous couple of days.
"We parked our bus up in the driveway of the caravan park, which is our usual spot when there's going to be a flood and we've got relatives in town so we went to have lunch and dinner with them.
"Peter from the caravan park rang and said 'you might want to come back, the water is up to the bus already' and I thought how could that be.
"He wouldn't ring me for nothing, so we came back across town, jumped in and had to fire it up and get out of there."
The couple's next move was to drive to the water tower, but they're safe on Clements Street alongside Apex Park until the water subsides.
Car dealership Ovens Ford made the call to transport 60 vehicles to higher ground after the alert to evacuate.
Owner Ashley McIlroy said it took around eight hours to move the cars, valued at more than $3 million off site.
"I woke to banging on my door from my new car sales manager at 3.30 in the morning and he took me down there.
"CFA were banging on his door at quarter to three because he lives on Parfitt Road and he's not far from the dealership.
"He, myself and my wife and a few other people helped get al the cars out.
"We felt like we had to get him out fairly quickly, because we didn't know if they were actually going to close the road.
"The logistics of it all was so hard because you've got to find all the keys and put the keys in the cars.
"A lot of them aren't registered, so you got to put trade plates on them and make sure you're doing the right thing from a Vic Roads point of view. It's not as easy as jumping in a heap of cars and driving them down the street."
Mr McIlroy paid tribute Dean Jacob at Wangaratta Motor Group for allowing him to park the vehicles in their yard.
"We don't believe the levee is going to fail, but we're a bit worried it still could because of the rain coming at the end of next week.
"We think our cars are going to stay down there for a week or so."
