A house in Deniliquin has been destroyed after a large house fire on Friday.
Fire and Rescue NSW received a number of triple zero calls shortly after 5pm and found a small house on River Street "totally engulfed in fire".
Fire crews from the RFS and both Deniliquin and Finley FRNSW got to the scene quickly, but the house was already "severely damaged by the fire", according to Fire and Rescue Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander.
There were no injuries and all the occupants were accounted for, Superintendent Alexander said, but "given the intensity of the fire", and likely structural damage, the house is beyond repair.
Superintendent Alexander said the fire crews eventually contained the blaze in "challenging conditions", while both protecting the adjoining property and seeking to confirm that no one was trapped within the burning house.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
