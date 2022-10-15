The Border Mail
NSW Police, Riverina rallies behind beloved Megan Fisher's family

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 15 2022 - 9:00pm
Wagga's Megan Fisher with partner Senior Constable Matt Owen and their sons Josh, Zac and Levi. Picture supplied

NSW Police Legacy and the NSW Police Association are driving a fundraising campaign for the family of Wagga mum Megan Fisher, who tragically passed away last week.

