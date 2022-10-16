Returning star Elliott Powell insists he's matured on and off the field since leaving Albury two-and-a-half years ago.
Powell, 28, has signed a three-year deal at the Sportsground after spending two seasons with his junior club Dederang-Mt Beauty in the Tallangatta & District League.
Having helped the Tigers to Ovens and Murray premiership glory in 2015, 2016 and 2018, he departed the club shortly after the incident at Colac Colac Caravan Park which saw the playing group evicted for anti-social behaviour.
But ahead of the 2023 season, Powell reflected on how the lessons learned from that period and subsequent events in his life both on and off the field have shaped the man who walks back into Tigerland.
"As everyone grows up, they mature," Powell said.
"You go through these learning curves in life that help define you as a person as you get older.
"There's no doubt I've matured in the last five years.
"That wasn't a great time for me or my family but it's all part of that learning curve.
"No-one wants to go through those things but I'd like to think it's made me a better person, going through those things, knowing what's good and what's bad in life."
Powell's life changed three months ago when he became a father to Imogen, while he now runs a carpentry business and has taken on increased responsibility in his football.
He helped the Bombers into a minor semi-final this year, co-captaining alongside Josh Kable.
"Until you've experienced that, you don't understand the role it plays at a footy club," Powell said.
"It's definitely helped that side of my leadership, how to speak to the group and how to speak to individual players, young blokes coming through and trying to give them a bit of guidance.
"I've always enjoyed the leadership side of things so hopefully I can add something in that regard at Albury.
"It's still a young group and what they achieved this year with the group they had was unbelievable.
"They were playing games with five, six or seven blokes under 18 and the list in general is pretty young so it's looking good for next year."
Powell's plan was always to return to Albury but he believes the time spent in the TDFL has served him well.
"I've learnt a lot going back out there," he said.
"I hadn't played in the Tallangatta league since I was about 20 so it's been a long time.
"It's a different league to the Ovens and Murray and what they speak about in the Hume League, a lot more contested, so it has its challenges, especially for a player like me who's not the best inside midfielder.
"I've probably matured a bit more as a footballer and learnt some things that can help my game and hopefully the team going forward.
"It was great going back to Dederang.
"One of my best mates is Damien Jones, who's the coach out there, and I love the club.
"There's some great people involved and it was exciting to get back out there.
"We had a pretty good year, won a final and could have almost made a grand final.
"That was the number one goal, staying out there for the year we just had, to win a final and we did that.
"I think they're definitely going in the right direction and the club's in good hands.
"I loved being back out there, taking it a bit easier for a few years."
Albury's recruitment drive this summer is based around bringing past players back to the club and the timing was perfect for Powell and his family.
"I'm living in Albury so there was a travel factor out to Dederang, a couple of days a week, and then the games are mostly out that way," Powell said.
"I've just had a little daughter, so that's the other part, being closer to training to make life easier.
"With the age thing, it was the right time to get back in there and have a crack.
"Ever since I went back to Dederang, I've had conversations every year about where I'm at with my footy.
"Even when I did leave Albury, it was always going to be a short-term thing, getting away from the club for a couple of years and getting back to my roots at Dederang.
"Footy was becoming a chore at that stage in my life and I needed to go back and not stress so much about the demands of the O and M.
"But at some stage I was always going to get back to Albury and now's the time."
