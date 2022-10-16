Keiran De Koeyer has 18 years worth of netball experience and she knows first-hand that success doesn't come easily.
This season marked the 34-year-old Hawk's first grand final appearance and premiership in her career to date, as she helped Kiewa-Sandy Creek to victory against Mitta United.
"It had been a long time in the making for me," De Koeyer said.
"It was really special to be able to get over the line after the couple of years with disrupted seasons.
"Just to be a part of it with the girls was amazing and it was really nice to get through a full season this year.
"We like to call each other our Hawks family."
Starting her career at Dederang Mt Beauty, De Koeyer went on to play Ovens and Murray League netball with Wodonga Raiders before a short stint at fellow Tallangatta and District League club Chiltern.
But after being persuaded by friends to join the Hawks just prior to the abandoned 2020 Covid season, De Koeyer can now only see herself in brown and gold.
"It's like a second home to me now and it's where I see myself playing for the next little while until I retire," she said.
"Kiewa's such an inclusive club. I work full time and have three kids and they've been great with including my children.
"They've just been really helpful."
De Koeyer had three very special young fans cheering her on from the sidelines in the grand final at Sandy Creek last month, with children Harper, 11, Levi, 8 and Boston, 6 witnessing their mum claim her first flag.
"It was really nice to have them there," she said.
"To have them on the sidelines cheering me on and being able to celebrate with them and all of the girls was really special."
While her first two official seasons at the club didn't quite go to plan, she looks back fondly on having the opportunity to play in the Footy For Fires charity event in support of those impacted by the Upper Murray bushfires.
"That was a really great event to be a part of," De Koeyer said.
"Being new to the club that year, I also got to play with some of the girls from 2019 as well."
Having now etched their names into the TDNA history books as the 2019 and 2022 back-to-back premiers, Kiewa-Sandy Creek will enter next season on the hunt for a third shot at consecutive glory, with De Koeyer vowing to stay.
"I'm really excited to play again with the girls, and the addition of Sharyn Attree coming on as co-coach alongside Kath Evans next year will be great. I'm really looking forward to it."
