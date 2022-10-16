The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Hawk Keiran De Koeyer reflects on first premiership of her netball career

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:20am, first published October 16 2022 - 3:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek midcourter Keiran De Koeyer reflects on claiming the first premiership of her 18 year netball career this year, while also looking towards the 2023 TDNA season with the Hawks. Picture by Mark Jesser

Keiran De Koeyer has 18 years worth of netball experience and she knows first-hand that success doesn't come easily.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.