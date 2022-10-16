HIP HIP DURYEA: Corowa sprinter wins world's richest race for country trained horses

Front Page confirmed his status as the slickest sprinter in country NSW after a bold frontrunning victory in The Kosciuszko, (1200m) at Randwick on Saturday.
Trainer Geoff Duryea and connections had endured plenty of heartache in the previous two editions of the $2-million feature sprint.
Front Page injured himself in a freak horse float incident on the eve of the race two years ago when one of the leading fancies.
Last year the son of Magnus suffered a tendon injury in the lead-up, again when one of the main chances for the lucrative feature.
Ridden by Tyler Schiller, Front Page ($6) pounced on the early lead and was always travelling in the run.
The six-year-old gelding gave his trademark kick half-way down the straight and for a fleeting moment Far Too Easy ($4.60-fav) looked likely to challenge when he surged out of the chasing pack.
But Front Page found another gear when challenged to score a comfortable victory by three-quarters of a length.
The Brett Cavanough-trained Fender finished third a further one-and-a-half lengths away.
Duryea said it was satisfying to finally reach the summit for the world's richest race for country trained horses.
The veteran trainer, who rode Red Hope in the Melbourne Cup in 1973, savoured his finest moment in racing.
"It's bloody good,'' Duryea said about his biggest win.
"Third time lucky. The first time was just a freak accident, the second time there was nothing we could do about it..
"But he's done the right thing this time and had a perfect preparation. He's had two barrier trials at Wangaratta. He's won them both and I couldn't ask for any more.
"Everything has gone exactly how it did before the Wagga Town Plate."
Connections knocked back offers in excess of $1 million for Front Page after winning in Listed company at Flemington more than two years ago.
They were left wondering if they had made the right choice after a series of setbacks restricted the gelding to only a handful of starts over the past two years.
But winning the Kosciuszko proved priceless for Duryea and connections.
Making the victory even sweeter for the stable is that Front Page is owned predominantly by family, friends and loyal supporters.
Duryea, is in the ownership alongside his two sons Marc and Paul and daughter Beth as well as long-time stable supporters Jake Edmunds and Andrew Cronin.
Duryea revealed several high-profile Sydney hoops chased the ride on Front Page.
But he was happy to remain loyal to Schiller who won aboard the galloper in the Wagga Town Plate earlier this year despite the apprentice jockey not being able to utilise his claim.
"I stuck with him. A couple of big blokes rang me, you know, blah blah, trying to chase the ride but I wanted to remain loyal to Tyler," Duryea said.
"I rang Tyler, Tyler and his man and I said 'Do you want to ride him? Yes or no now on the spot' and his man said 'he'd love to.'
Schiller celebrated his 24th birthday with the best present imaginable by claiming the biggest win of his blossoming career so far.
"I'd say that's one of my biggest thrills as well, same as the Town Plate at Wagga," Schiller said.
"When the horse won first-up off a big break, he's just got so much improvement and I wish he wasn't riddled with issues.
"But to see him win today makes it all worthwhile.
"I'm more excited for Geoff and the owners. He's a super horse and he's had so many troubles but he just keeps overcoming them and now this.
"Today he's shown how good he is."
Schiller was last season's champion Sydney apprentice and also won the Albury Gold Cup in March.
The in demand hoop revealed he was surprised when Front Page pounced on the early lead after drawing ideally in barrier four.
"I didn't actually want to lead and when he just took me to the front under his own terms, I was just happy to go with the horse," Schiller said.
"I know how much ability he has and when he gave a kick at the top of the straight, I actually thought he was pretty vulnerable.
"But he's toughed it out super and he's a ripper horse."
The $1 million winners cheque sent Front Page's career earnings to more than $1.3-million.
He has now won six of 14-career starts with a further three placings.
A syndicate of 11 punters from Queanbeyan were the lucky slot-holders including John Hurley.
ALSO IN SPORT
The group purchased $500 worth of tickets which were $5 each.
Hurley said it was a fairly easy decision to go with Front Page when he found out the horse was available.
"I thought it was a good call, a pretty easy pick in the end,'' he said.
"It was magnificent being here, (Tyler) knew what he was doing and he looked the better horse the whole way."
Connections said the horse had recovered well.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.