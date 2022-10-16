The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East Specialist Family Violence Court gets go-ahead from all stakeholders

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated October 16 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Victoria MP Tania Maxwell and Hume Riverina Community Legal Service acting principal Alison Maher at the first roundtable discussion held at Wangaratta on September 20. Picture supplied by Hume Riverina Community Legal Service

Plans for a North East Specialist Family Violence Court have reached a critical next step, with another meeting headed-up by Northern Victoria MP Tania Maxwell to finalise the panel's proposal in Wangaratta on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.