Plans for a North East Specialist Family Violence Court have reached a critical next step, with another meeting headed-up by Northern Victoria MP Tania Maxwell to finalise the panel's proposal in Wangaratta on Tuesday.
Hume Riverina Community Legal Service acting principal Alison Maher, who chaired the first advisory panel meeting on October 10, praised the level of commitment shown by all representatives and the collaborative buy-in to advocate for a specialist court.
"There is genuine interest from everyone involved to get better outcomes for family violence victim survivors and perpetrators,"she said.
Following the Tuesday meeting, the panel will send a letter with recommendations addressed to Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes and Family Violence Prevention Minister Ros Spence.
Panel members include Ms Maxwell, Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb, Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees, Indigo councillor Sophie Price, Wodonga councillor Graeme Simpfendorfer, and Gateway Health and Albury Wodonga Women's Centre for Health and Wellbeing leaders.
Ms Chubb said the specialist court along with free Victorian Legal Aid Office services in the North East would be "a game changer for our community".
"With regional figures for family violence being well above the state average, it is imperative that our community receives more support," she said.
"The ability to access a specialist Family Violence Court will make a significant difference for the outcomes for families."
Ms Maher said the collective information from all parties involved and the lived experience of family violence survivors created a compelling case.
"Victim survivors are coming forward to share their stories about their experiences in our courts, how they felt, and the lack of support they received at a time when they were most vulnerable and often feeling intimidated," she said.
A media conference will also be held on October 20 with local government leaders and stakeholders.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
