An Albury home has been damaged by fire on Sunday morning, but no people were harmed.
Three NSW Fire and Rescue trucks attended a house on the corner of Calimo and Plover streets in North Albury to put out the blaze.
NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Stewart Alexander said a number of 000 calls came in at about 3.40am.
"We were on scene until about 20 to six that morning," he said.
"The site was handed over to the police, so I'd imagine that they'll conduct an investigation to try to determine the cause.
"Fortunately there were no injuries, because it would appear the house was unoccupied at the time."
Anyone with information that may assist investigators can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
