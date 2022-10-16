Hundreds of people, including many children and families, made the most of the sunnier weather at the weekend, by attending Wodonga's second CoCreate festival.
The Saturday evening event was similar to the first CoCreate, which was held in March to bring the community together to recover from COVID-19.
The Border's Jenny Brown praised the event.
"Another amazing night," she said. "Great atmosphere."
Festival goers were entertained by a variety of acts, including from Border talents like musician Josh Quinn, dancers from Cathie's Celtic Dance and roving courtyard entertainers from The Other Theatre Company.
For Border resident Penny Heslin it was Tanya George, a top five finalist on The Voice Australia last year who played with multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Lewis Pidutti, who was most engaging.
"Loved the activity, esp. Tanya George," she posted on Facebook.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
