Indi MP Helen Haines, who has been coming and going from her flood surrounded Wangaratta home by kayak, says she has contacted ministers about repair works that will be needed across the North East when floodwaters subside.
Dr Haines said she had spoken to federal Emergency Services Minister Murray Watt and Local Government Minister Kristy McBain.
"Our councils are faced with enormous clean up and road repair," she said.
"We knew prior to this flooding that we had significant problems across our rural roads network and this flooding, of course, is causing enormous damage to our road ways.
"I want to make sure that the federal government is fully aware of the situation down here and the cost of repairing our roads."
Dr Haines lives on floodplains between the Ovens and King rivers and said she had been paddling "several hundred metres" down her driveway to her car in Wangaratta, to keep promises, such as a attending the first Wodonga Scouts' Queen's Scout Award ceremony.
"The real story here is not me in my boat, the real story is some of our businesses," she said.
"Particularly in Benalla, which has been affected by floodwaters and certainly out in Wangaratta there was some concerns and people were evacuated.
"There are people who are genuinely disrupted by these floodwaters and the concern is of course that we're in our third La Nina and there's more rainfall forecast.
"Our rivers are full and overflowing, our soil profile is completely saturated, so this is going to be an ongoing situation here in the North East."
She encouraged impacted residents to apply for the state's $2000 immediate emergency relief payment.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
