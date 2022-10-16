The Border Mail
Indi MP Helen Haines speaks to ministers about impending road flood repair

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
Updated October 16 2022 - 4:02am, first published 3:30am
Indi MP Helen Haines says she's been using a kayack to get in and out of her flood inundated property.

Indi MP Helen Haines, who has been coming and going from her flood surrounded Wangaratta home by kayak, says she has contacted ministers about repair works that will be needed across the North East when floodwaters subside.

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

