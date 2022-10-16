The Border Mail
Sheila Laxon comes to Howlong on 20th annual Melbourne Cup tour

October 16 2022 - 2:30am
The Melbourne Cup with Victoria Racing Club historian Andrew Lemon and Sheila Laxon at the Howlong Golf Resort. Picture by James Wiltshire

The first recognised female trainer to win a Melbourne Cup says it was amazing to arrive in Howlong on Saturday as part of the 20th annual Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.

