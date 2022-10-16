The first recognised female trainer to win a Melbourne Cup says it was amazing to arrive in Howlong on Saturday as part of the 20th annual Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.
Sheila Laxon won the Australian cups double - the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup - with her mare Ethereal in 2001.
Ms Laxon said it was nice to see people turn out to the golf resort to see the cup.
"It's been absolutely amazing," she said.
"It was such an issue to get here because of all the flooding and the roads were closed, that sort of a thing, but we negotiated a way here.
"We knew people were waiting to see the cup and we just wanted to be part of the Howlong scene and it's been fantastic."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Though Ms Laxon was the first female trainer recognised for winning a Melbourne Cup, in 2016 Victorian author Jacqueline Dinan's book 'Racing the Boys: Granny Mcdonald, the Winner Who Thrived in a Man's World' suggested another woman had already achieved the success, but without recognition.
Ms Dinan wrote that New Zealander Hedwick "Granny" Maher won the Melbourne Cup in 1938 with 8-year-old thoroughbred Catalogue, but the glory was not to be hers.
Ms Dinan said Granny's husband appeared in the official records as Catalogue's trainer.
Since the cup tour started in 2003, the three-handled trophy has travelled more than 760,000 kilometers to more than 560 destinations.
This year's Melbourne Cup is on Tuesday November 1.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.