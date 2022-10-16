The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cayne Wilhelm takes out Twin City Wanderers' best and fairest

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 16 2022 - 4:27am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twin City's Cayne Wilhelm in action against Cobram Roar. Picture by James Wiltshire

Cayne Wilhelm has won Twin City's senior men's best and and fairest for 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.