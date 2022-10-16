Cayne Wilhelm has won Twin City's senior men's best and and fairest for 2022.
Wilhelm, who finished second in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association's Star Player Count, picked up the Archie Thompson Medal and the Bernice Sullivan Perpetual Trophy, which is named after his grandmother.
Steve Elgey claimed the Division 2 men's award, while the Division 2 women's B&F was Simone St Claire.
Shaun Wilhelm picked up the over-35s best and fairest.
"The club's in a really good spot," Wanderers president Harry Wilhelm said.
"We've got the new clubhouse, the new lights and the whole new strip so that's really set us up for the future, coming into the 50th anniversary of not only the association but our club as well.
"Financially, the club's in a good position.
"When we had everyone there, we were cruising for six or seven rounds but we lost the goalkeeper overseas and Stefan (Bukvic) went to a wedding overseas which left a massive hole."
