Lego fans of all ages from around the Border came to see their favourite creations from Scooby Doo to the iconic Mate's building at the Albury Brick Muster Lego Fan Exhibition on Sunday.
The exhibition, held at Albury's St Patrick's Parish School on Kiewa Street, attracted 30 exhibitors, and also had a Lego store.
Albury mother Kirsty Coyle said the exhibition was "probably the most extensive I've seen with the boys".
"My eldest (boy) particularly likes Lego, so I thought we'd come and have a look," she said.
Bennett Coyle, 8, said he thought the Great Ball Contraption display was fantastic.
"My favourite (part) is the loading and the unloading (of the balls)," he said.
His brother Cian, 6, liked how the trucks that carried the balls "never fall off track".
Bricks on the Border club secretary Geoffrey Reid said 40 per cent of exhibitors who came from Bendigo could not arrive in time after they were cut off by floodwaters.
"We filled all the tables," he said.
"We've got castles, we've got Star Wars, we've got the Great Ball Contraption up on the stage, and that's a fascinating thing to watch."
Albury buildings and NASA space rockets were also featured as part of the show.
Lego enthusiast Steve Hodgson grew up in Albury and now lives in Melbourne.
For the show, he built M-Tron v Blacktron with Lego from the 1990s and a miniature version of the Mate's building on Dean Street.
"Basically, they had different factions, M-Tron and Blacktron and they were fighting each other," Mr Hodgson said.
"It can take anywhere from 10 minutes to a couple of hours to build the models."
Mr Hodgson said he could not count the number of bricks used in the models.
Paying tribute to a bit of family history, he also created the Mate's building for his grandfather, who worked in retail at the site throughout the 1940s and 1950s.
On stage, the Great Ball Contraption caught the attention of young families.
Exhibitor Monty Monchgesang, of Adelaide, spent four hours to set up the entire contraption across four tables by himself.
The machine lifts the ball up to a certain height 10 stunts high by 10 stunts wide, and kept the ball moving starting at the tower module.
"It's good fun; kids love it, adults love it," he said.
Mr Monchgesang said he enjoyed the community vibe at the exhibition.
"The Albury people have been very welcoming," he said.
"I'd love to come back next year."
He said he had "no idea" how many bricks it took to build the whole display.
"If I was to count it, I think I'd be scared," he said.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
